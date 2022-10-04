Deaths of men in Slough park not connected, say police

Police say there is 'nothing to suggest' the deaths of two men in a Slough park at the weekend are linked as it continues its investigation.

The body of a 65-year-old man was found in Baylis Park at about 4.40pm on Saturday before a second body, of a 42-year-old man, was discovered the next morning (Sunday) at about 8.15am.

The men were discovered in close proximity to each other and an investigation was launched by Thames Valley Police.

In an update today (Tuesday), the force said the deaths are not thought to be suspicious, adding that it does not believe they are linked with one another following separate post-mortems carried out on both men.

They added that the deaths are not connected with the incident in Waterman Court, where a murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 21-year-old man.

Detective Inspector Annabelle Palmer of Force CID based at Slough police station, said: “We have been working to investigate the circumstances around the two deaths in Baylis Park.

“The next of kin of both men have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Separate post-mortems have now been completed for both men and we can confirm that the deaths are unexplained but non-suspicious.

“There is nothing to suggest that the two deaths in Baylis Park are connected and two separate files will be prepared for the coroner.

“We are aware that these deaths may have been concerning to members of the public but we can be clear that they are not suspicious and not linked to the incident in Waterman Court.”