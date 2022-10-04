Crash at Tuns Junction partially closes A4 Bath Road

12:50PM, Tuesday 04 October 2022
A section of the A4 is currently closed this afternoon (Tuesday) in Slough following a collision which left a vehicle on its roof.
Slough Borough Council has said the road is closed eastbound at Tuns Junction, and urged drivers to avoid the area.
Congestion is expected whilst emergency services clear the scene.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.
TRAFFIC: There has been a traffic collision at the Tuns Junction which has left a vehicle on its roof. The A4 is closed eastbound at the junction. Congestion is expected. Please avoid the area.— Slough Borough Council (@SloughCouncil) October 4, 2022
