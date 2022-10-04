SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Crash at Tuns Junction partially closes A4 Bath Road

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk

    12:50PM, Tuesday 04 October 2022

    A4 closed in Slough after vehicle rolls over in collision

    A section of the A4 is currently closed this afternoon (Tuesday) in Slough following a collision which left a vehicle on its roof.

    Slough Borough Council has said the road is closed eastbound at Tuns Junction, and urged drivers to avoid the area.

    Congestion is expected whilst emergency services clear the scene.

    Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.

    Slough

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved