New section 60 order as Slough murder probe continues

A new section 60 order providing police with additional stop and search powers has been implemented in Slough as a murder investigation continues after the death of a 21-year-old man.

It also follows a second incident last night (Tuesday) in which an offender was in possession of an offensive weapon.

The order covers the area of Cippenham and Chalvey, defined by the M4 to the south, Windsor Road to the east, Bath Road to the north and Huntercombe Lane South to the east, and will be in place until 12.05am tomorrow (Thursday).

Inspector Neil Elliot, based at Slough police station, said: “We have enacted a second Section 60 order as we remain absolutely committed to ensuring the safety of our community.

“This new order will enable our officers to use extra powers to stop and people and vehicles and is designed to prevent any further violence.

“You will continue to see an increased police presence throughout this period. If you are stopped and searched, this does not mean you are in trouble, and if you have any questions or concerned, please do not hesitate to approach any of our officers and speak to them.

“We would ask members of the public to report any concerns of weapon carrying to Thames Valley Police, either by reporting online, calling 101, or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”