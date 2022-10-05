Victim identified in Slough murder investigation after cyclist fatally attacked

The victim in an ongoing murder investigation in Slough has been formally identified by police as the force continues its investigation into the incident.

Kyron Lee, 21, from Slough, has been formally named following a post-mortem, which concluded his cause of death to be shock and haemorrhage as a result of a stab wound to his right leg.

The man’s family are being supported by specially trained officers, Thames Valley Police said.

At about 8.50pm on Sunday evening, officers received a report that a man had been seriously injured in Waterman Court, Cippenham.

Police attended the scene where it was established that a 21-year-old man had been in a collision on his bicycle with a car driver, believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf, in Earls Lane.

After the collision, four offenders exited the vehicle and chased the victim into Waterman Court where he was fatally attacked.

The offenders then left the scene in the black VW Golf.

Officers investigating have also now made a further three arrests.

Three men, aged 20, 26 and 27, all from Slough, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. They all remain in custody at this time.

A 20-year-old man from Slough who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder yesterday (Tuesday) also remains in custody.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Mike Roddy, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “We are continuing our murder inquiry following the death of Mr Lee.

“Our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time and we continue to support them.

“We have made a number of arrests and are continuing our enquiries.

“We would ask anyone who has information who has not yet come forward to please do so and call 101 quoting reference 43220442477.

“Or if you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”