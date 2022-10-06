Enquiries continue after cyclist, 21, stabbed to death in Slough

Police are still appealing for witnesses to come forward after a 21-year-old cyclist was fatally attacked in Cippenham on Sunday night.

Kyron Lee, 21, from Slough, was riding his bicycle before colliding with the driver of a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane.

After the collision, four people exited the vehicle and chased Kyron into Waterman Court, where he was stabbed to death at about 8.50pm.

The offenders then left the scene in the black VW Golf and abandoned it in Stour Close, Slough.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) has made several arrests as it continues its investigation into the incident, with scene watches in place over the past few days.

Two 20-year-old men from Slough arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder remain in custody as extra time has been granted for questioning.

A 27-year-old man from Slough has been released on police bail, while a 26-year-old man has been released with no further action.

Mr Lee was formally named on Wednesday following a post-mortem which concluded his cause of death to be shock and haemorrhage as a result of a stab wound to his right leg.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers, Thames Valley Police said.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries continue following the tragic death of Mr Lee. We continue to support Mr Lee’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“We are still conducting a number of enquiries but are still appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to please come forward.

“Our investigation has found that the VW Golf was abandoned in Stour Close, Slough shortly after the incident.

“We would ask anyone who lives in Stour Close or the surrounding streets who saw anything suspicious, or may have CCTV of anything suspicious, shortly after 8.50pm on Sunday to please come forward.

“Additionally if you were driving at around that time in that area we would ask you to check your dash-cam footage and please get in touch if it shows the black VW Golf travelling in that area.

“If you have information and have not yet contacted us please do. If you have information you can provide it through our online portal, or by calling 101 quoting reference 43220442477.

“If you have information but do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“You will remain 100 per cent anonymous and can contact them by calling 0800 555 111 or on their online pages.”

Two successive section 60 orders authorising greater stop and search powers for police were enacted in the wake of Sunday night’s fatal attack.

TVP announced the order on Monday with an intended expiry of Wednesday.

However, following a further incident on Tuesday night in which an offender was in possession of an offensive weapon, a second section 60 was imposed until 12.05am today (Thursday).

Both orders have since expired.