11-year-old boy robbed on way home from school in Slough

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk

    09:48AM, Friday 07 October 2022

    Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after an 11-year-old boy was robbed on his way home from school in Slough.

    The incident occurred just after 3.15pm on Tuesday (October 4) when another boy pushed him against a wall in Chalvey Road East and stole money from him.

    The offender, who is described as a white boy of average build and aged around 16-years-old with a distinctive short bowl haircut, also tried to steal the 11-year-old’s phone before making off in the direction of the railway bridge.

    He was wearing a black tracksuit at the time.

    Investigating officer Detective Constable Kerry Woods of the Slough Priority Crime Team, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, who was walking home from school.

    “I am making this appeal as I believe there will have been a number of other children and parents in the area as this was the end of a school day and they may have witnessed this incident.

    “I would also ask anybody who was driving in the area to please check dash-cams and contact police if it has captured anything that may assist this investigation.

    “You can get in touch by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220445488.

    “Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

