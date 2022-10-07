11-year-old boy robbed on way home from school in Slough

09:48AM, Friday 07 October 2022
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after an 11-year-old boy was robbed on his way home from school in Slough.
The incident occurred just after 3.15pm on Tuesday (October 4) when another boy pushed him against a wall in Chalvey Road East and stole money from him.
The offender, who is described as a white boy of average build and aged around 16-years-old with a distinctive short bowl haircut, also tried to steal the 11-year-old’s phone before making off in the direction of the railway bridge.
He was wearing a black tracksuit at the time.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Kerry Woods of the Slough Priority Crime Team, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, who was walking home from school.
“I am making this appeal as I believe there will have been a number of other children and parents in the area as this was the end of a school day and they may have witnessed this incident.
“I would also ask anybody who was driving in the area to please check dash-cams and contact police if it has captured anything that may assist this investigation.
“You can get in touch by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220445488.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
