Slough landlady fined after 'blatant disregard' for tenants' safety

A Slough landlady who left her tenants to live in filthy and unsafe conditions, while running an unlicensed House in Multiple Occupation (HMO), has been prosecuted for multiple offences.

Lateef Bibi, of Oldway Lane, owned a property which contained external padlocks on bedroom doors, poor bathroom and kitchen facilities with missing base units, rat droppings around the kitchen cupboards, cracked floor tiles and no fire door or adequate fire safety in place.

There was also damp and mould in communal parts of the property and bedrooms, while the small rear garden was cluttered, with old and rotten furniture which restricted fire exit routes.

Moreover, she was taking cash in hand for the rent, there were no tenancy agreements in place, and she was unable to produce electrical and gas safety certificates when requested by the council.

It comes after Slough Borough Council’s housing regulation officers executed a warrant at the property in Richmond Crescent in January following a tip-off from Thames Valley Police.

A few weeks before the January warrant, Mrs Bibi had advised officers over the phone that the property was not rented and was owner-occupied.

However, during a search of the property, which involved eight council officers, it was found it had been converted to have seven bedrooms and was operating as an unlicensed HMO.

Due to the conditions found in the property, and the lack of confidence in Mrs Bibi to properly manage the property, she was refused an HMO licence and advised to approach a managing agent to manage the property on her behalf.

The case was heard at Reading Magistrates' Court on September 30, where Mrs Bibi pleaded guilty to six offences under the Housing Act 2004 and The Management of Houses in Multiple Occupation Regulations 2006.

She was fined £14,500, must pay £190 victim surcharge and full costs of £2,950.

Councillor Pavitar K Mann, lead member for housing and planning, said: “Our residents have a right to live in safe and habitable homes. This blatant disregard for tenants’ safety and the law is unacceptable.

“The prosecution is a positive result for the council and goes to show the need for landlord licences to ensure landlords are regulated in providing quality homes so tenants can live in safe conditions.

“It also shows the council’s commitment to investigating rogue landlords to ensure residents in private rented accommodation are safe and secure in their homes and landlords are held accountable.”