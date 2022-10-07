'He had the kindest heart': Mother pays tribute to Slough stabbing victim

The ‘incredibly proud’ mother of a man who was fatally attacked in Waterman Court, Slough on Sunday has paid tribute to ‘the kindest, most loving genuine person’.

Kyron Lee, 21, from Slough died following the incident at around 8.50pm on October 2 which sparked a murder investigation by Thames Valley Police.

In a tribute released on Friday morning, his mother said: “Kyron was loved by so many, and he was the kindest most loving genuine person.

“He had the kindest heart; Kyron was best known for his ability to keep the most important values and manners.

"He had an ability to make everyone he met feel special despite their flaws and differences; he never passed judgement.

“Kyron was a loyal friend especially to those closest to him. Kyron was wise beyond his years and his maturity levels was that of the same. Kyron had the most cheeky and infectious smile and laughter which lit up the room and made others smile.

“Kyron is not only going to be missed by me, his incredibly proud mother, but also his brothers, his father, those closest to him and his two dogs he loved so very much.

“One more thing I need to say, and I wish you could hear me say it aloud, remember son I love you and you’ve always made me proud.”

Thames Valley Police (TVP) has made several arrests as it continues its investigation into the incident, with scene watches in place over the past few days.

Two 20-year-old men from Slough arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder remain in custody as extra time has been granted for questioning.

A 27-year-old man from Slough has been released on police bail, while a 26-year-old man has been released with no further action.