Crash between car and lorry blocks A4 Bath Road near Slough town centre

03:22PM, Friday 07 October 2022
Drivers are being warned to avoid the A4 Bath Road near Slough town centre due to a crash between a car and a lorry.
Slough Borough Council said the A4 is ‘almost totally blocked’ following a crash outside the Claycots School Town Hall campus.
Congestion is expected and people should avoid the area, the council added.
TRAFFIC: Due to a collision between a lorry and a car on the A4 Bath Road outside Claycots Town Hall School, the A4 is almost totally blocked. Congestion is expected. Please avoid the area.— Slough Borough Council (@SloughCouncil) October 7, 2022
