    • Crash between car and lorry blocks A4 Bath Road near Slough town centre

    03:22PM, Friday 07 October 2022

    Drivers are being warned to avoid the A4 Bath Road near Slough town centre due to a crash between a car and a lorry.

    Slough Borough Council said the A4 is ‘almost totally blocked’ following a crash outside the Claycots School Town Hall campus.

    Congestion is expected and people should avoid the area, the council added.

