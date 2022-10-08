Man charged and another arrested in connection with Slough murder probe

A man has been charged and another arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Slough.

Khalid Nur, 20, of Graylands Close, Slough has been charged with one count of murder, and one count of disguising criminal property.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Both are in connection with the death of Kyron Lee, 21, who was fatally stabbed in Waterman Court on Sunday (October 2).

Two men aged 20 and 27, both from Slough, have been bailed and a 26-year-old man, also from Slough, has been released with no further action.