Man jailed for 'heinous' stabbing in Slough High Street

A man who entered a butchers to steal a knife which he used to stab another man has been jailed for five years following a trial.

Tarek Baka, 26, Cleveland Park, Staines-upon-Thames, pleaded guilty after a two-day hearing at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday (October 5).

The trial found that Baka began an argument with another person on Slough High Street near to the Marwa Superstore just before 8.30pm on June 22 this year.

Members of the public attempted to separate the two, before Baka entered a nearby butchers, picked up a knife and used this to stab the victim.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, sustained significant slash injuries to his arm, which required hospital treatment.

Baka was arrested the following day, and charged on 25 June.

Despite initially pleading not guilty, Baka changed his plea on day two of the trial after listening to evidence in court.

He was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for grievous bodily harm with intent and 12 months’ for possession of a bladed article, to run concurrently.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Stuart Baron, of Slough CID, said: “This was a particularly violent and public incident which has occurred in a busy area of Slough High Street.

“There were families with children in the area, who were clearly impacted by the level of violence that Baka carried out, while his victim sustained significant injuries which needed hospital treatment.

“Thames Valley Police do not tolerate knife crime. Offenders will be sought out and held to account for their heinous actions.

“In this case, a violent individual has received a custodial sentence and this sets another example of the time you can serve should you choose to carry and use knives.

“Through Operation Deter, which has recently launched in Slough, we will adopt a zero-tolerance approach to knife carrying and will seek to charge and remand to court anybody who seeks to carry knives in our communities.

“We would urge anybody who has any information about anyone who may be carrying a knife to report this to Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by calling 101 or making a report online, or for 100% anonymity, by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”