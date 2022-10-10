Indoor music festival to return to Slough shopping centre

Slough's Queensmere shopping centre will play host to another indoor music festival this weekend to give musicians from the town a chance to showcase their talents.

Slough Fest will take place on Saturday, October 15 in the shopping complex from 11.30am to 5pm outside Empire cinema.

This will be the second event of its kind having taken place for the first time earlier this year in the town's shopping centre, which is also being eyed for a mass redevelopment.

The family-friendly festival is free to attend and will include performances from DJ and music producer Stevoss, Indian drummers the Dhol Collective and the Slough Community Youth Soul Choir.

Mike the Hyppe, famous for his catchy recycling rap song which hit the Express headlines in 2019, will be popping up at the event again to deliver his important messages.

As well as musicians, Love Slough will also feature poets, writers and performers and will be supported by the Asian Star radio station.

It will also feature anti-knife crime and anti-racism messages as it aims to harness the power of music to change people’s lives in Slough.

Stevoss, one of the organisers, said that he wanted the event to give Slough musicians exposure following the loss of several creative spaces in the town over recent years.