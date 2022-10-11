Slough Council set to sell off former leisure centre site

Slough Borough Council is set to sell the site of a former leisure centre this week to help pay off its spiralling debts.

The old Montem Leisure Centre in Montem Lane has had planning permission granted for more than 200 new homes and the authority is now looking to cash in on the site.

It comes after a meeting last month in which SBC agreed to dispose of four out-of-town assets, including a cinema in Basingstoke and a Wickes hardware store in Wolverhampton.

At that meeting, lead member for finance Councillor Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said that he had been looking to get these off the books since starting his portfolio as he urged the council to quicken its sale of key assets.

The sale of the Montem site is set to be discussed at a newly-formed cabinet committee meeting on Thursday this week, with a preferred bidder being kept confidential by the council.

SBC purchased the site back in the 1930s before it was demolished in 2019 at the cost of £500,000.

Plans for the site were submitted by Slough Urban Renewal, which is a joint-venture partnership between the council and developer Muse and also included space for new green areas and public realm (artist's impression pictured below).

But after effectively declaring bankruptcy in July 2021 it is now required to sell off up to £600million of its assets.

The sale of the Montem location will save the authority £400,000 per year, according to council papers set to be discussed by councillors this week.

A final decision on signing off the sale will rest with the cabinet at a later date.