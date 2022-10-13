Further arrest made in Slough murder probe

10:47AM, Thursday 13 October 2022
A further arrest has been made in connection with a murder investigation in Slough.
An 18-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. He remains in police custody.
The arrest is in connection with the death of Kyron Lee on Sunday, October 2 following an incident in Waterman Court.
Two men from Slough have been charged in connection with the investigation.
Khalid Nur, 20, of Graylands Close, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of disguising criminal property. He has been remanded in custody to appear at court at a date yet to be determined.
Yaqhub Mussa, 21, of Daylesford Grove, has been charged with one count of murder. He has been remanded in custody to appear at court at a date yet to be determined.
Two men, aged 20 and 27 and both from Slough, have been bailed.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Three people have been jailed after police seized Class A drugs with a value of £182,000 in Slough.
Timings for the funeral procession of the Queen’s coffin through Windsor have been unveiled by the Royal Borough.
The Royal Borough has outlined the Windsor arrangements for the procession of Her Majesty’s coffin to St George’s Chapel for the committal service.