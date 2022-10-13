Further arrest made in Slough murder probe

A further arrest has been made in connection with a murder investigation in Slough.

An 18-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. He remains in police custody.

The arrest is in connection with the death of Kyron Lee on Sunday, October 2 following an incident in Waterman Court.

Two men from Slough have been charged in connection with the investigation.

Khalid Nur, 20, of Graylands Close, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of disguising criminal property. He has been remanded in custody to appear at court at a date yet to be determined.

Yaqhub Mussa, 21, of Daylesford Grove, has been charged with one count of murder. He has been remanded in custody to appear at court at a date yet to be determined.

Two men, aged 20 and 27 and both from Slough, have been bailed.