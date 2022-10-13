'Everything is going to go' as council eyes major asset sales

Cash-strapped Slough Borough Council is motoring ahead with a series of major asset sales but an opposition councillor fears ‘everything is going to go’ as the authority battles its spiralling debts.

The iconic former Adelphi Theatre in Bath Road, which once hosted a gig by The Beatles, could be sold off as the council looks to get £600million worth of its sites off the books.

Slough Council’s former headquarters – St Martins Place – is also being eyed up for sale, while last month, senior councillors agreed to dispose of four out-of-town assets, including a Hampshire cinema and supermarket.

The purchase of sites outside the borough were intended to be investment opportunities, according to the ruling Labour council, but opposition members and Government-appointed commissioners have questioned why the council bought them.

A newly-formed cabinet committee was due to meet last night (Thursday) to discuss the council’s planned asset disposals.

The committee will set out a number of recommendations which will then be passed on to Monday’s meeting of the cabinet, where final decisions will be made.

The local authority’s property advisor Avison Young has assembled a list of assets it has identified as ‘surplus’ that can go out for marketing.

Among the other assets which could be sold include the Halfords store in Bath Road and the former Montem Leisure Centre site, which has been earmarked for hundreds of new homes.

Leader of the opposing Slough Conservatives, Councillor Dexter Smith (Colnbrook with Poyle), told the Express that sites such as the former Adelphi should be protected. The council bought the building for £4.6million in 2018.

He said: “Our concern is that if we are only going to assess that on the basis of who is putting in the highest bid, we would have failed in our promise to the Slough taxpayers that we wanted to protect that as a heritage site.

“We definitely do not want to see a decision about this not being fully scrutinised. It would be rubbing salt into the wounds if the Adelphi gets sold and we do not recoup what we paid for it, and we do not manage to save it as an iconic, historical building.”

Cllr Smith said that private sector organisations including Heritage England may be interested in taking the building on and continuing it as an amenity for the town.

“I would have thought we might try to explore possibilities like bringing [them] in and seeing whether that building can be restored to its former glory as a performance space,” he added. “This all shows exactly what the commissioners meant when they were at the first cabinet meeting last May, that over the next three years, everything is going to be sold except schools, parks and highways.

“Obviously the council will need a headquarters but everything else is going to go. I would like to see this being not just a disposal strategy, but really a strategy about how we keep Slough as a sustainable and balanced economy in the future.”

The Conservative lead added that if the council does decide to sell St Martins Place, this may cause difficulty should it wish to dispose of its current Observatory House headquarters, which he claimed ‘costs us too much money’ and ‘is not being used’.

Councillor Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough), cabinet member for finance, said in August he would ‘weigh up all the options’ before deciding what to do with the Adelphi site.

In December 2020, the council dismissed rumours that it was planning to demolish the historic building.

Cllr Anderson has also told public meetings in recent weeks that the authority should motor on with its planned asset sales to help bridge its huge financial blackhole.