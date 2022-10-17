Man jailed for burgling Slough house and using stolen bankcard

A man who used a stolen bankcard in a betting shop and stole a rucksack containing a laptop in Slough has been jailed.

Christopher Smith, 32, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to two years and five months in prison at Reading Crown Court on Monday (October 10).

Smith burgled a property in Petersfield Avenue, Slough on Saturday, August 27 this year, taking a rucksack containing cash, bankcards and a laptop.

He then used a stolen bankcard in a betting shop four times with a value of £210.

At the court hearing in Reading, Smith pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and four counts of fraud.

Investigating officer, Police Staff Investigator Lynn Brandon, based at Slough police station, said: “Burglary is an incredibly invasive crime and one we take seriously.

“Smith pleaded guilty and will now have the opportunity to learn from his actions.

“It will hopefully serve a lesson to others who seek to commit crimes of this nature that we will investigate and look to put offenders before the courts.”