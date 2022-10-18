SITE INDEX

    • Police plea to refrain from sharing robbery video online

    Adrian Williams

    02:48PM, Tuesday 18 October 2022

    Police have asked people to refrain from sharing a video of a robbery in Slough which might ‘compromise the investigation’.

    On its social media, the Thames Valley Police Slough wrote: “We have been made aware of a video which has been circulating on social media showing a robbery from a couple in Slough yesterday (17/10).

    “We are conducting a robust investigation into this incident and ask that the video is not shared further to avoid causing further distress to the victims and compromising the investigation. Thank you.”

