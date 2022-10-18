Slough man jailed after exposing himself to woman in Newbury

A Slough man has been jailed for nine months after repeatedly attempting to get a teenage girl to hug him and exposing himself to a woman in a coffee shop.

Bogdan Pascal, 39, of Cumberland Avenue, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of outraging public decency at Reading Crown Court and was sentenced yesterday (Monday).

In February, Pascal approached a girl in her teens, who wasn’t known to him, in Oxford Road, Newbury.

He repeatedly tried to hug her and put his hand on the girl's waist before trying to get her to follow him.

Pascal then walked up the road to Northbrook Street where he exposed himself to a woman sat in Costa Coffee.

Investigating officer, Police Sergeant John Heatley, based at Newbury police station, said: “Violence against women will not be tolerated in our communities and we will actively target men who pose the highest risk to women and girls.

“I would like to thank the public for their support in this investigation, as the information they provided was crucial in securing this conviction.”