Council to hold 'more discussions' before selling Adelphi, meeting hears

Slough Council leader James Swindlehurst says 'more discussions and meetings' are to be held before a decision is made on the future of the former Adelphi theatre.

The Bath Road venue could be one of a series of major asset sales as the cash-strapped local authority looks to get £600million worth of its sites off the books to tackle its spiralling debt.

At a meeting of the cabinet yesterday (Monday), Cllr Swindlehurst revealed that nothing will happen with the historic building until further talks are held with potential suitors.

The former Adelphi is currently being used as a base for Buzz Bingo but fears have been raised in recent months about the future of the space if the council sells.

This week's meeting heard that the space - which hosted bands including The Beatles - could even be used as a cinema while the Queensmere Shopping Centre is redeveloped.

Speaking last week, leader of the opposing Slough Conservatives, Cllr Dexter Smith, floated the idea of the old Adelphi being taken over by the private sector and turned into a performance space for the town.

The building is one of several the council could sell off as it looks to raise significant capital sums after effectively declaring bankruptcy last year and make millions in savings to keep Government-appointed commissioners happy.

"The Adelphi is not being released for sale until we have had more discussions and meetings," Cllr Swindlehurst declared at last night's cabinet.

Senior councillors agreed to adopt an asset disposals strategy which is hoped to raise the necessary funds.

Cabinet member for finance, Cllr Rob Anderson, reiterated that speed is of the essence when it comes to the council selling its assets as it looks to reduce its borrowing costs and interest rates.

"What we know from our analysis is the faster we move on the asset sales then the quicker we return to a balanced budget," he said.

"Now that we have got the strategy in place, it means we have got the ability to achieve best value on these asset sales.

"Although it feels like it has taken a long time to get here, it is important we get this right."

Cllr Swindlehurst said that the council 'may want to talk' with the shopping centre developers, British Land, about 'cinema requirements while the Queensmere is being demolished'.

Also on the list of council asset disposals is the former Montem Leisure Centre site, which has had plans approved for hundreds of new homes.

The site was originally meant to be developed via a joint partnership between the council and a developer but the authority had difficulty meeting its financial contributions.

Cabinet heard that a preferred bidder has been found for this plot of land, which has risen significantly in value due to planning permission being gained.

Cllr Swindlehurst said that the buyer has a 'good track record' in Slough and will begin work on the development 'rapidly'.

"It is a good deal and we are happy because all the things we wanted are still coming; the council just does not have to take the massive risk of developing the site," he added.

The move was welcomed by the opposing Conservative group but Cllr Smith did have concerns about the future of the council's headquarters.

It is planning to sell off its former site in St Martin's Place and will be looking to move out of its current Observatory House venue in the 'coming years', Cllr Swindlehurst told the meeting.

"What is the alternative? Where are you going to go?" Cllr Smith asked.

The council leader responded by saying the authority would be making use of desk space in venues across the town - such as The Curve - as it moved towards a more hybrid model of working.

"We expect people to do a lot more home-working and are using newer buildings which are easier and cheaper to adapt," Cllr Swindlehurst explained. "We are working up a new accommodation strategy about getting out of here [Observatory House]."

SBC has also agreed to dispose of four out-of-town assets as it looks to balance its books, including a cinema in Basingstoke and a Wickes hardware store in Wolverhampton.