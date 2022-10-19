'Electric atmosphere' as Slough hosts outdoor music festival

There was an 'electric atmosphere' in Slough at the weekend as an outdoor music festival took place outside the Queensmere shopping centre.

Slough Fest saw artists from the town showcase their talents on a dedicated main stage outside Empire cinema on Saturday, from rappers, singers, DJs, poets and performers.

The event was organised by Slough Bid and the Love Music Hate Violence (LMHV) group, with anti-knife crime and anti-racism messages on display.

DJ and producer Stevoss, founder of LMHV and one of the organisers of Slough Fest, said: “The whole day was electric from start to finish, we focused a lot around diversity and inclusion. All performers did great, and all team members worked to support the community.

"We pumped out positive messages of love and kindness and I’m really excited to seeing more events in the future, and encourage the whole community to get behind these type of initiatives."

The family-friendly festival was free to attend and also included performances from Indian drummers the Dhol Collective and the Slough Community Youth Soul Choir.

Shoppers and passers-by danced in the street for an event which aims to bring people together through the power of music.

Drum and bass artist Rhymestar, who performed at Slough Fest, added: "Being born and raised in Slough, I was proud to be part of the event.

"It was a demonstration of how the universal language of music brings people together, regardless of race or culture.

"To me a place isn't a point on a map, it's the community and the people who live in it. In a time of much needed change and improvement, Slough Fest is just what the town needed.

"Huge respect to LMHV and Slough Bid. I hope this is the start of more positive change to come."

Another organiser, Clarissa Parker from Slough BID, said: “Slough BID were honoured to have worked with LMHV, bringing the wealth of Slough talent to the town centre in a wonderfully successful one day fest.

"We hope to host many more community events going forward.”