Slough Council 'definitely moving out' of £41million HQ after only four years

Slough Council leader James Swindlehurst has revealed the authority will ‘definitely be moving out’ of its £41million headquarters – despite only buying the building four years ago.

The six-storey building was purchased in July 2018 to the tune of £41,333,500, which was financed through borrowing.

The council has since been plunged into deep financial trouble and is now required to get £600million of its assets off the books.

Cllr Swindlehurst has teased the possible sale of SBC’s flashy HQ in Windsor Road since the borough effectively declared bankruptcy last year.

At a meeting of the cabinet on Monday, the Labour leader admitted that the council would be packing its bags ‘in the future’ – but it remains unclear where they will be moving to next.

Leader of the Slough Conservatives, Cllr Dexter Smith, quizzed cabinet members on their plans, asking what the future held for the local authority’s base.

Observatory House was brought to move all of the council’s operations into one place and sub-let some floors to firms to bring in extra cash.

However the financial troubles and a lack of desiring companies has left the local authority with floors empty at its multi-million pound headquarters.

As part of a mass asset sale drive, SBC is also looking to sell on its former HQ at St Martin’s Place just off the A4 Bath Road as it is no longer fit for purpose. This building is also being eyed for residential development.

“We are definitely moving out of Observatory House in the future and we are definitely not moving back to St Martin’s Place,” Cllr Swindlehurst announced on Monday.

“Yes, we are moving out of here over the next few years – but St Martin’s does not provide a useful answer.”

Cllr Smith replied: “What is the alternative? Where are you going to go?”

The council leader said that as more people are hybrid working after the effects of the pandemic, the authority could make use of desk space across the town at community venues such as The Curve, community centres and libraries.

“We expect people to do a lot more home working and working between visits, and not having a dedicated desk each,” Cllr Swindlehurst added.

“The whole point post-COVID is that people have more flexible working arrangements, and we believe our desk requirement is significantly less.

“We are using newer buildings that are easier and cheaper to adapt [and] are working up a new accommodation strategy about getting out of here.”