Slough traffic systems to be upgraded

Five Berkshire councils – including Slough – have joined together in an exercise designed to improve the intelligence of traffic systems in the town.

The project – called Intelligent Transport Systems – is being led by Reading Borough Council and will include maintenance of traffic lights, CCTV cameras and vehicle activated speed signs.

The scheme is set to cost £25million for 10 years, split across all authorities, resulting in an estimated average annual spend of £500,000 per council.

Monday’s meeting of Slough Borough Council’s cabinet heard that the borough would benefit from being part of a larger pack when it comes to traffic system maintenance.

Councillors also heard that the neighbouring Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead was the only authority in Berkshire not to take up the offer.

The council hopes that the move will reduce congestion, smooth traffic flows and prioritise traffic in response to demand in real time.

Cabinet also heard that the scheme would not lead to longer waiting times for traffic system parts after concerns were raised that this would increase if more councils were asking for them.

Council leader Cllr James Swindlehurst asked whether the initiative would work as planned given the different nature and geography of the authorities involved.

Officers replied that ‘being part of a bigger organisation can only benefit us’ due to the complex nature of supply chains.

“This is software driven and is dealt with remotely so it is an advantage to be part of a bigger group than a smaller entity," said Steven Mair, SBC's interim chief finance officer.