Slough crack cocaine and heroin dealer jailed for over two years

A drug dealer from Slough who was found with thousands of pounds worth of crack cocaine and heroin has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Amar Mahmood, aged 20, of Mildenhall Road, had his house searched by police on July 5 – who found a cache of class A drugs with of a street value more than £9,000.

A small quantity of cannabis and around £2,500 cash were also seized from the property.

Mahmood was charged the same day and pleaded guilty to drug offences on July 6.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, namely crack cocaine and heroin.

He also pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis and possession of criminal property.

Mahmood was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday (October 18).

PC Samuel Morris, of the Slough Problem Solving Team, said: “We do not tolerate drug dealing in Slough and will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.

“If anyone has any information about drug dealing in their area, please report it to us via our online reporting form or by calling 101 so we can use that information to take action.”