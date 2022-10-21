Slough McDonald's to reopen this week following revamp

A McDonald's branch in Slough is set to reopen this week following a redesign of the restaurant which is hoped to offer customers 'more speed, efficiency and choice'.

The Windsor Road store is set to become one of the first McDonald’s ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurants in the UK and Ireland following the makeover.

The revamp programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a 'more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers'.

With the rise in deliveries, the Slough Prince of Wales McDonald’s will now offer a separate ‘McDelivery only’ area, which allows delivery drivers to go in and out of a dedicated courier entrance and service area.

This will enable them to collect orders more efficiently, reducing congestion in the dining area and giving walk-in takeaway and dining customers more space.

The dedicated courier entrance will also mean there is less noise in the restaurant, creating a 'more relaxing ambience'.

McDonald’s franchisee Richard Forte, who owns and operates the restaurant, said: "The new refurbishment to the restaurant in Slough Prince of Wales is incredibly exciting for us and we’re looking forward to bringing the customers in Slough a more efficient restaurant experience and a brand-new space for customers to enjoy.

"We look forward to providing improved working conditions for our staff and welcoming our new and existing local customers to the restaurant.”

While the traditional walk-in and drive-thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchens and dining areas 'will better integrate digital sales channels and make smarter use of internal space', the company said.

The drive-thru and car park have also been redesigned, with the addition of a side-by-side drive-thru lane to offer more speed when ordering by car, along with numbered parking bays.

Gareth Pearson, McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief operating officer, added: “The pace of change within the restaurant industry is relentless, and the pandemic accelerated this with digital adoption gathering greater pace.

"Our customers rightly expect to have choice in how and where they order and collect their food, and our job is to ensure that every experience is a great one.

"For this to be the case, we know we also have to provide our restaurant teams and delivery partners with the best possible environment to work in.

“We strongly believe we have to continue to invest to grow, and this investment not only addresses how customers are ordering now but provides us with a platform to continue to adapt in the future, whatever that innovation looks like.”

In 2022, McDonald’s plans to introduce 'Convenience of the Future' upgrades in 200 restaurants, with 800 planned over the next four years.