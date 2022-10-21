Inspectors forced to intervene as two Slough care homes deemed Inadequate

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has found two cares homes in Slough to be ‘Inadequate’ after inspectors were required to intervene during a routine inspection.

Salt Hill Care Centre and Windsor Care Centre, both owned by Windsar Care Ltd, were given the ratings following inspections in August.

During the first inspection, at Windsor Care Centre in Burlington Avenue, officials found that some residents were placed in ‘avoidable and significant risk of harm’.

One resident observed had ‘multiple visible bruises across their hands and arms’ and ‘dried blood on their head and in their hair’ with no explanation documented by staff.

Inspectors also found that there were not a sufficient number of staff, and said in their report: “For example, a person was observed unsupervised, trying to crawl halfway over their bedrails and was about to fall to the floor before we quickly intervened.

“Staff were summoned to help the person. After staff left the room, the person attempted the same manoeuvre twice.

“We noted it was recommended the person was not to be left on their own and registered nurses should be close by. This was not observed.”

Similar findings were also revealed in Windsar Care Ltd’s other care home in Bath Road.

A lack of record keeping was highlighted by the CQC, whilst in one instance a resident was left calling for help in their bedroom, only for a cleaner to walk in ‘to carry out cleaning but paid no attention to them’.

Similarly, to its sister care home, inspectors at Salt Hill Care Centre also found insufficient levels of staffing.

In response to the findings, general manager for both care homes, Mulkraj Ram, said: “Following the Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) inspection in August 2022 of our two homes, Salt Hill Care Centre and Windsor Care Centre, we are pleased the report recognised positive feedback from the families and residents. It also highlighted the good overall environment and the potential of the team in the long-term.

“However, the report highlighted a number of areas of service delivery that are below the expected standards and require significant improvement, and we are working closely with the service to ensure improvements are made swiftly.

“Windsar Care has acknowledged the report in full and has taken immediate steps to address key issues, including hiring senior staff and a Quality Assurance and Compliance team with experience and knowledge needed to bring immediate improvements to the two homes.

“Our priority remains our residents, particularly the most vulnerable and we will continue to work closely with the CQC to ensure a robust plan is in place to deliver changes in line with the required improvements identified by the CQC.

“Some changes will take a little longer to implement, and we would like to thank the residents/next of kin of Salthill and Windsor Care Centres for their support and patience during this time.”