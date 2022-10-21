Rapist jailed for ‘predatory’ attacks on women in London and Slough

A ‘violent and dangerous’ sex offender has been jailed for 21 years for raping a vulnerable teenage girl in London before attacking another woman in Slough.

Timothy King, of Kilburn, London, was the subject of a manhunt by Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police after he carried out his ‘predatory’ attacks.

The 37-year-old targeted his first victim in Leicester Square, London, in the early hours of September 27, 2021.

King approached a group of teenage girls who had been out socialising at about 5am and started talking to a 16-year-old.

Soon after he led her away from the group, took her to a secluded alleyway and raped her.

The victim tried in vain to fight him off but could not stop his attack.

The teenager reported the attack to police the same day and detectives immediately launched an investigation, trawling through CCTV to trace King’s movements on the night of the rape.

Officers were able to identify King through speaking to witnesses who had seen him in the area and a manhunt was launched.

On October 9, 2021, King falsely imprisoned and raped another woman in Slough.

He grabbed the victim, a woman in her 20s, by the neck, forced her onto a bed and raped her.

King followed the woman around the property and refused to let her leave.

He eventually left the following morning and his victim sought medical attention and reported the attack to police.

In a desperate attempt to evade capture, King offered the woman £10,000 when he discovered she had reported his rape.

Thames Valley Police discovered during its investigation that King was wanted by the Metropolitan Police for the Leicester Square rape and both forces worked together to apprehend him.

Officers arrested him in Tower Hamlets, East London, on October 18, 2021.

He was later found guilty of three counts of rape and one count each of false imprisonment, assault causing actual bodily harm and perverting the course of justice at Reading Crown Court on August 1.

A judge sentenced him to 21 years in jail and a further seven on extended licence on Tuesday.

Detective Constable Emma Colston, from the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit based at Windsor police station, said the investigation provided a great example of two forces working together to catch a dangerous criminal.

She said: “King’s actions have shown him to be a violent and dangerous man and he will now spend time in prison. I’d like to thank the victim for her bravery in coming forward.

“Tackling violence against woman and girls is a priority for Thames Valley Police and we will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts and get justice for victims.”

Detective Sergeant Sophie McLoughlin, from the Met’s Central West Command Unit, said: “This was a predatory and harrowing attack on a young girl in the West End of London.

“Timothy King exploited the vulnerabilities of his victim in order to fulfil his desires. Crimes of this nature have a devastating long-lasting impact and the victims have shown immense courage throughout.

“Their bravery is inspiring and we hope that this significant prison sentence can bring some form of closure to them both as they rebuild their lives.”