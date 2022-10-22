SITE INDEX

    • Further arrest made in connection to death of Kyron Lee

    Adrian Williams

    02:38PM, Saturday 22 October 2022

    Man charged and another arrested in connection with Slough murder probe

    Waterman Court, Slough

    A further arrest has been made in connection with an ongoing murder investigation in Slough.

    Today (October 22), a 23-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. He is currently in police custody.

    The arrest is in connection with the death of Kyron Lee on Sunday, October 2 following an incident in Waterman Court.

    Slough

