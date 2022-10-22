Further arrest made in connection to death of Kyron Lee

02:38PM, Saturday 22 October 2022
Waterman Court, Slough
A further arrest has been made in connection with an ongoing murder investigation in Slough.
Today (October 22), a 23-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. He is currently in police custody.
The arrest is in connection with the death of Kyron Lee on Sunday, October 2 following an incident in Waterman Court.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Three people have been jailed after police seized Class A drugs with a value of £182,000 in Slough.
The M4 is set for a weekend closure between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend as works are carried out on the motorway.
Thames Valley Buses has announced a number of changes to its services affecting residents across Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead.