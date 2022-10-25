Appeal launched after teen asked to take part in sexual act in Slough park

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a teenage boy was asked if he wanted to take part in a sexual act with a man in Slough.

The victim was approached by a man in Kedermister Park on Thursday, October 20 between 8.20am and 8.45am.

The man then asked if the victim wanted to take part in a sexual act.

The boy left the park into Reddington Drive and the man left in the direction of Wilford Road.

The offender is described as a dark-skinned man, of slim build, around 5’ 10” tall and between 25 to 30-years-old.

He was wearing a grey beanie hat, grey puffa-style jacket, black trousers and carrying a red umbrella.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ashley Jones, based at Slough police station, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“If anyone has any information about what happened, please make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43220471809.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”