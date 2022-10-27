Slough Borough Council appoints new chief executive

A new chief executive has been appointed at Slough Borough Council following the departure of Josie Wragg earlier this year.

New chief executive Stephen Brown was already the chief operating officer at the council after his appointment in the summer and takes over from interim chief executive Gavin Jones.

Mr Jones, who was sworn in following the council’s section 114 notice last year, will remain with the local authority as a commissioner.

Mr Brown’s previous experience includes 13 years as chief executive of Cannock Chase District Council in Staffordshire, as well as recent roles at the District Councils’ Network, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, and Wokingham Borough Council.

“I’m delighted to be taking on what must be one of the most interesting roles in local government at the moment,” he said on Wednesday.

“I’ve been very impressed to see how much good work is still going on, how enthused employees are, and the sheer dedication to serving the residents of Slough.

“This is a tough and challenging time for Slough, but there is a way ahead, and I am committed to leading the council.”

Councillor James Swindlehurst, leader of the council, said: “Having worked with Stephen over the summer as chief operating officer, I am delighted to welcome him to the position of chief executive.

“Stephen not only has a wealth of experience but because of his work alongside Gavin there will be continuity whilst providing the permanent full-time officer leadership we need.

“I look forward to continuing to work with him, providing stability and permanence to the leadership, benefiting the whole organisation, our staff and our improvement journey.”

Mr Jones added: “It’s been a privilege to be involved in the council’s improvement journey and I look forward to continuing my involvement in the organisation as Stephen takes over as chief executive.”