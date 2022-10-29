Public warned to stay away due to fire at Slough Bus Station

09:43AM, Saturday 29 October 2022
Emergency services were called to a huge fire at Slough Bus Station in the early hours of this morning.
Flames could be seen ripping through the station in Brunel Way and police cordons are now in place.
Thames Valley Police is warning members of the public to avoid the area.
Thames Valley Buses has warned passengers that services could be cancelled at short notice and delays are likely throughout the day.
Updates to follow.
Officers are on scene, supporting colleagues @RBFRSofficial dealing with a large fire at Slough Bus Station in Brunel Way.— TVP Slough (@TVP_Slough) October 29, 2022
Cordons and road closures are in place, members of the public are advised to avoid the area.
We would thank you in advance for your assistance in this. pic.twitter.com/6ZgW9YrZM1
