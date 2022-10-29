SITE INDEX

    • Public warned to stay away due to fire at Slough Bus Station

    09:43AM, Saturday 29 October 2022

    Emergency services were called to a huge fire at Slough Bus Station in the early hours of this morning.

    Flames could be seen ripping through the station in Brunel Way and police cordons are now in place.

    Thames Valley Police is warning members of the public to avoid the area.

    Thames Valley Buses has warned passengers that services could be cancelled at short notice and delays are likely throughout the day.

    Updates to follow.

