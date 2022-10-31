Pedestrian dies after being struck by lorry in Slough

A 48-year-old man who was struck by a lorry in Slough on Sunday afternoon has died from his injuries.

The collision occurred at 2.18pm yesterday (Sunday, October 30) in the Tuns Lane area of Slough in which police and firefighters from Slough fire station were called to the scene.

The 48-year-old man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Chris Pike of the Roads Policing Unit based at Taplow, said: “This collision has tragically led to the death of a man local to the Slough area.

“His family are being supported at this difficult time.

“I understand that the area was busy with vehicles and pedestrians and may have been traumatic for some to witness.

“I would like to appeal to anybody that has dash-cam or mobile phone footage, or who witnessed the collision but have not yet spoken to the police to please contact us.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220488386.

“The road was closed for around four hours while we commenced our investigation.

“Nobody has been arrested.”