Slough MP hears of increased demand at charity during visit

Slough MP Tan Dhesi was given a guided tour of a charity which distributes food and other goods to people in need during a visit on Friday.

The Labour politician was at Dukes House in Wellington Street to meet volunteers helping those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

The London and Slough Run Homeless Charity recently moved to the venue to expand its operations and has been given free use of the space before its scheduled demolition as part of the shopping centre’s redevelopment.

It was previously based out of a smaller unit in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire.

Mr Dhesi met chairman Malcolm Johnstone and other volunteers during his time in Slough last week, where he also heard about the unprecedented demand on the charity.

The London and Slough Run was originally set up as a homelessness charity in 1984, founded by the late Phyllis Wallbank, but has since evolved to help even more people seeking help.

It operates seven days a week by delivering goods such as food, clothing, bedding and furniture to charities supporting the most vulnerable.

Trustee and secretary, Nuala Fox, told the Express of Mr Dhesi’s long-standing support for the charity having taken part in previous sleep-outs with them in the past.

“The charity has evolved over time, more so in the last three or four years because of the pandemic primarily,” she said.

“We moved everything to [Dukes House] and have been given this building for three years before it gets demolished.

“Tan has been quite a good supporter of us for quite a number of years. He is just very willing to be a visible support wherever he can.

“Malcolm took him on a guided tour and showed him the scale of the food hub side of things and the furniture donations.

“He was very interested to see what was going on and was quite amazed about the donations we receive from various places and the amount of stuff we take in and re-distribute.”

Nuala added: “We have evolved now from the homeless; because of the pandemic and rising costs, there are more people who have a need, which is really sad.

“We are pleased that we can at least help but it is just going to get worse. People really do rely on the deliveries that we make.”

As well as talking about the charity’s operation, volunteers also spoke with Mr Dhesi about the state of Slough town centre as it prepares to undergo mass regeneration.

“Slough is quite a thriving business hub but it is quite sad because it is looking a little bit run down and until the plans are sorted out it does not give a great impression,” Nuala said, adding that The London and Slough Run does not know exactly when it will need to move from its existing base.

The charity is seeking more drivers to help with deliveries. For more information, visit www.thelondonandsloughrun.org