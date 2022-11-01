Police launch arson investigation over Slough Bus Station blaze

An arson investigation is being carried out by Thames Valley Police in connection with a blaze at Slough Bus Station.

The fire is believed to have started from a parked bus at about 1.50am before it spread to the station roof, causing significant damage.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information about the fire to come forward.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Annabelle Palmer, based at Slough police station, said: “We are working in partnership with Slough Borough Council to investigate a fire that happened at Slough Bus Station on Saturday.

“If you witnessed what happened or have any information about what happened please get in touch.

“Anyone who may have mobile phone footage or dash-cam footage of the fire or from the area around the time of the fire, please submit this to us using our online portal.

“To make a report you can call 101 or fill in a form on our website.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”

Slough Borough Council has confirmed the bus station will remain closed for the foreseeable future while investigations into the fire continue.