Slough woman charged after stolen cards used in Colnbrook

A Slough woman has been charged with fraud and possession of cocaine after stolen bank cards were used at two locations in Colnbrook.

Deborah Andrews, 45, of Vicarage Way, was arrested on Wednesday (October 26) and charged the following day (Thursday, October 27).

She was charged with two counts of fraud by false representation and two counts of possession of a controlled drug, namely cocaine.

At just after 3pm on August 28, cards that were stolen in a burglary were used at The Red Lion Supermarket, in Colnbrook High Street, and the BP service station.

The transactions were declined by the Halifax Bank.

Following an investigation by police, Andrews was charged with the offences and has been released on conditional bail to appear at court at a date and time to be confirmed.