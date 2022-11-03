Slough man with 'violent temper' jailed for abusing wife

A Slough man with a 'violent temper' has been jailed after coercively controlling his wife and threatening to kill her.

Dylan Smithson, 23, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison at Reading Crown Court on Friday (October 28).

From August 2020 to May this year, Smithson coercively controlled his wife, a woman in her twenties.

This included isolating her from friends and family, preventing her from attending work events, regularly checking her phone and making threats if she did not answer his calls and texts immediately.

He would also control her social media, dictate what clothes she could wear and stopped her from wearing make-up.

If she argued, Smithson would threaten her with violence and with a knife on multiple occasions.

Towards the end of their relationship, the use of weapons and threats of violence escalated, Thames Valley Police said.

On Boxing Day last year, following an argument, Smithson pushed the victim down the stairs at their previous home in Aldershot, Hampshire, causing her to break her foot.

And on April 17 this year, after another argument, Smithson hit and punched the victim at their new home in Slough.

He threw numerous items at the victim before repeatedly hitting her with a clotheshorse and a steam mop, causing bruising to her body and cuts to her arm, face and legs.

A week later, on April 24 this year, following a verbal argument, Smithson assaulted the victim and threatened her with a knife at their home.

He told a friend who witnessed the incident that he would kill the victim if police were called, causing her to fear for her life.

And on May 18 this year, Smithson deliberately smashed the victim’s mobile phone at their home.

Police officers arrested Smithson the same day and he was charged the following day (May 19).

At court, he pleaded guilty to two counts of ABH and one count each of coercive and controlling behaviour, affray and criminal damage.

Specialist investigator Beth McErlain, of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “No person should have to endure what the victim was subjected to throughout her relationship with Dylan Smithson.

“His insecurities and violent temper led to the victim suffering both physical and psychological injuries that will take time to overcome.

“Smithson has rightly been given a custodial sentence and I hope this allows the victim to move on from the terrible ordeal she underwent and the sentence can bring some form of closure as she rebuilds her life.

“It is never acceptable for someone to act in this manner, making others’ lives a misery and we would encourage all victims to please report abuse.”

In a statement to police, the victim added: “The justice I received against my abuser proved that, as a victim, I could be strong.

“The police throughout were amazing, however I did at times lose hope.

“The results exceeded any expectations which I had and I am so glad I followed it through to the end.

“I hope this case can show that domestic abuse does occur in LGBQT+ relationships but that also victims can be heard if they just have the faith that our justice system can succeed in protecting us, and punishing abusers.

“I would like to help and support other domestic abuse victims, especially in the LGBQT+ society, as domestic abuse is widely viewed as a heterosexual man against a woman.”