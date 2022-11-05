Slough man who set fire to grave jailed

A Slough man who watched members of the public put out a fire he started in a cemetery has been jailed.

Syed-Anwar Jamil, 19, of Harris Gardens, was sentenced on Tuesday at Reading Crown Court to 12 months in prison, suspended for 12 months after pleading guilty to one count of arson.

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Jamil set fire to a grave in Slough Cemetery and Crematorium, casing significant damage.

Members of the public helped to put the fire out, whilst Jamil watched.

A short while later he then approached the family of the grave he destroyed, giving them his details for support.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ashley Jones, of Slough CID, said: “Jamil’s actions caused great distress to the family and local community.

“He even watched as members of the community put out the fire.

“Jamil’s actions were unacceptable and he has been sentenced as a result.”

Jamil was also ordered to complete a 12-month mental health treatment requirement and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days as well as pay compensation to the victims.

A restraining order has also been put in place for five years.