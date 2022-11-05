Man jailed after being caught with drugs and knife in Slough

A man who was caught at Slough railway station with cannabis and a knife has been jailed for 40 weeks.

Rrahim Statovci, 19, of Foundry Court, was sentenced following a hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Statovci was seen close to Slough railway station by British Transport Police officers, who suspected he may be involved in drug dealing.

He was stopped by the officers and admitted to being in possession of cannabis and a knife.

Statovci was charged the same day and appeared before magistrates on Thursday morning.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis and was immediately sentenced by the court to 40 weeks in custody.

He was also ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge.

The conviction was part of Thames Valley Police's Operation Deter, which aims to tackle knife crime in Slough.

Inspector Peter Lawman of the Slough Problem Solving Team said: “This swift conviction and prison sentence is an example of the quick work Operation Deter will pursue in tackling knife crime in Slough.

“This young man chose to take a knife onto the streets of Slough, and as a result of this decision, he will now spend time behind bars.

“The principle of Operation Deter is to prioritise charging and remanding offenders who are found in possession of knives.

“In this case, Statovci was in a prison cell and sentenced less than 24 hours after being arrested.

“Through Operation Deter, we will robustly target and pursue those who seek to carry knives in our communities.

“Knife carrying will not be tolerated in Slough. If you choose to carry a knife, you can expect harsh consequences.

“We ask our communities to help us as we tackle knife crime. If you know of anybody who may be carrying a knife, you can report this to Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or by making a report online.”