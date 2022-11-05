Police 'increasingly concerned' about missing man from Slough

Police are 'growing increasingly concerned' about a man who has gone missing from Slough as they launch an appeal to help find him.

Terry, aged 50, was last seen by his family in the town yesterday (November 4) at around midday.

He is believed to have travelled to Windsor Great Park, where his vehicle was located and where searching is ongoing.

Terry is a white man, balding and about 5ft 10ins tall with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a black lightweight jacket, black jeans and is thought to be wearing either white trainers or black shoes.

Superintendent Zahid Aziz of Thames Valley Police said: “I am appealing to anybody who believes that they have seen Terry or knows of his whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police, quoting incident number 502 (5/11).

“Similarly, if you see Terry, please call police on 999.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for Terry’s welfare, and so we would urge anybody with any information as to his whereabouts to please get in touch with us.

“Terry, if you see this message, you are not in any trouble, but we are concerned for you.

“Please get in touch with your family or the police to let us know you are safe and where you are.”