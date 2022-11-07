Transport police worker convicted for sharing image of Slough train death

A British Transport Police worker who shared a picture from the scene of a railway fatality in Slough has been convicted for his ‘sickening’ actions.

Joshua Tilt, of Bartley Green, Birmingham, was working on June 21 when a highly sensitive image was sent to the Force Control Room.

The image was part of BTP's investigation into the death of Lewis Williams who was hit by a train in Slough.

The 31-year-old took a picture of the image on his mobile phone and sent it to a WhatsApp group chat containing 12 people.

He told a fellow member of staff he had sent the picture to his girlfriend and his concerned colleague subsequently reported his behaviour to BTP’s Professional Standards Department.

The force launched a full investigation and on June 28, officers arrested Tilt and he admitted sharing the image on WhatsApp.

BTP blocked Tilt’s attempts to resign and formally dismissed him without notice in July 14.

Tilt appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office.

Deputy Chief Constable Alistair Sutherland said: “The actions of Joshua Tilt have shocked each of us at BTP to the core.

“As an organisation, we take great pride in supporting families through some of the darkest days of their lives, and treating each of them with care, compassion and respect.

“To know that the actions of one our employees actually intensified the suffering of a family, is something that we find incredibly distressing. Our Chief Constable visited the family to explain what had happened and apologise unreservedly.”

The Deputy Chief Constable added that an investigation was launched as soon as a member of staff alerted the force about Tilt’s conduct.

“His actions are in no way representative of the thousands of BTP officers, staff and volunteers who display the highest levels of professionalism and commitment every single day to the communities we serve," he said.

“They are sickening and completely incompatible with both public decency and what is to be rightly expected of a member of the police service.

“To the family of Lewis Williams – we are truly sorry this happened.”

Tilt is due to be sentenced at the same court on December 14.