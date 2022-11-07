Langley College launches aviation centre to train cabin crew

Langley College has launched a new state-of-the-art aviation centre to help train future cabin crew staff.

The facility in Station Road was opened on Wednesday to ensure young people looking to enter the aviation industry have more options.

It was officially opened last week by Alison Webster, chief executive of the Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

The opening of the aviation centre was made possible thanks to investment from the Berkshire LEP's 'Skills Capital Grants' via the Government’s Local Growth Fund.

She said: "The aviation sector was badly impacted by the pandemic lockdown but now recovery of the industry is being significantly affected by a lack of qualified staff with most employers now actively recruiting.

"This investment addresses one of the key priorities in the Berkshire LEP’s 2022 Skills Report relating to increasing skills to

support the aviation sector.

"This fabulous cut-away cabin service trainer enables learners to develop real life experiences and skills to meet the current demands of employers within the aviation industry in facilities which are amongst the best in the country.

"The project will meet employer needs for training and upskilling for existing airline staff and will also address skills required in the hospitality sector."

Course leader for travel and tourism at Langley College, Monish Bhandari, added: “This addition to our facilities is a real game changer. It means we can offer specific cabin crew modules to support the complete training of young people and adults who have ambitions to work as cabin crew or other roles in airports.

“This is just the start of our plans for growth – we will be adding a check-in suite and departure lounge to the department to

develop the all-round skills required of cabin and check-in staff.

"We will also offer these facilities to the aviation industry to support the ongoing training of their staff, allowing us to forge stronger relationships and build a pipeline of talent for the industry.

Gillian May, group principal at Langley College, said: “We are incredibly excited at the investment made by the LEP in Langley College, which will become the region’s leading centre for aviation training for our students and for the industry itself.

"Our proximity to one of the world’s leading airports at Heathrow puts us in a prime position to lead on the training of cabin crew, and the new aircraft cabin simulator will allow us to put students through their paces in emergency procedures in the most realistic environment.”

Langley College will be introducing Level 2 Airline Cabin Crew and Cabin Crew Fast Track qualifications to its curriculum for September 2023.

Mr Bhandari added: “Aviation is a fast-growing industry with new and expanded airports developing worldwide. Airlines and airline routes are growing to cope with the demand from airlines serving the needs of customers.

"Our students will be taught in our aircraft cabin, with all modern features including emergency equipment and public address system.

"They will also have the opportunity to visit British Airways and take part in safety evacuation training.”

Langley College is part of the Windsor Forest College Group, which also comprises BCA in Maidenhead and Strode College in Egham.