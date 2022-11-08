Teenager hospitalised by stabbing in Slough

A teenager has been hospitalised by a stabbing in Slough on Sunday evening.

The victim was walking with friends along the footpath from Telford Drive towards the M4 between Coe Spur and Ruby Close at about 7pm.

As they reached the bridge, an offender ran up to them and stabbed the teenage boy.

The youngster was taken to hospital where he remains at this time.

His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Thames Valley Police has arrested a 16-year-old boy from Slough on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody at this time, the force added.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Georgina Adey of CID based at Slough, said: “We are investigating this assault in which a teenage boy has been injured.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries but have made an arrest in connection with this incident.

“At this time we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.

“We are asking any members of the public who may have witnessed this incident or may have CCTV footage that shows anything that maybe of use to our investigation to please get in touch.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43220500614 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have any information that could help.

Thames Valley Police said it is continuing its work alongside Slough Borough Council to tackle serious violence in Slough.