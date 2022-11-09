Slough e-scooter trial to finish at end of November

An e-scooter trial in Slough is set to finish at the end of this month, the company behind the scheme has confirmed.

Neuron Mobility has been operating hundreds of bright orange scooters in the town over the past two years as part of the council’s efforts to encourage sustainable travel.

The company announced today that its rental e-scooter service will stop on November 30 due to a decision ‘outside of its control’.

Cormac Quinn, Neuron’s regional manager for the United Kingdom, said: “It is with regret that we confirm that Neuron’s rental e-scooter service in Slough is required to cease in Slough by November 30.

“This decision is outside of our control as we were expecting Slough Borough Council to complete a new procurement process which would have allowed us to extend our service, however sadly they were unable to do this.

“Over the last two years in Slough we have grown our ridership, expanded the riding area and become an important part of the town’s transport mix.

“Around 40 per cent of all Neuron’s trips have replaced a car journey and riders have completed 630,000 miles and saved over 65 tonnes of CO2.”

Neuron’s e-scooters have been used on the road and in cycle and bus lanes in Slough by riders aged over 18 with a driving licence.

But the vehicles have proved controversial with some residents unhappy with the e-scooters being left on pavements across the borough.

A spokesperson from Slough Borough Council said: “We have enjoyed working with Neuron over the last two years and would like to thank them for their efforts in introducing e-scooters to Slough and integrating this new form of travel in an innovative and sustainable manner.

“We appreciate that the service was very popular and hope they will take the opportunity to reapply when we commence a new procurement process in 2023.”