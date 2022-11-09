Further man charged in Slough murder probe

Another man has been charged in connection with the death of 21-year-old Kyron Lee in Slough.

Yakoub Tarafi, 18, of Upton Road, has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

The charges relate to the death of Kyron, who died following an incident in Waterman Court on Sunday, October 2.

Tarafi was charged on Tuesday and remanded to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).

Thames Valley Police has made a series of charges as it continues its investigation into the death of Kyron.

Khalid Nur, 20, of Graylands Close, Slough, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of disguising criminal property.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at court at a date yet to be determined.

Yaqhub Mussa, 21, of Daylesford Grove, Slough, has been charged with one count of murder and remanded in custody to appear at court at a date yet to be determined.

Three further men, aged 20, 23, and 27, all from Slough and arrested in connection with the incident, remain on police bail.