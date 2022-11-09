Boy, 16, charged in connection with Telford Drive stabbing

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Slough.

On Sunday evening, another teenage boy suffered stab wounds after being attacked on a path close to Telford Drive.

The victim remains in hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed a 16-year-old boy from Slough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with GBH wounding with intent.

The accused teenager appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday) and has been remanded in custody while a trial date is set.