Man sentenced to prison for drug offences in Slough

A man from Hounslow has been sentenced to a total of 43 weeks in prison for drug offences in Slough.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, Abulrahman Abdulrahman of Munster Avenue in Hounslow was sentenced after being found guilty at a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Friday, November 4.

The 23-year-old was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190, as well as forfeiting a quantity of cash found on him at the time of arrest.

Abdulrahman was found guilty of one count each of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.

Officers from Slough Neighbourhood Problem Solving Team spotted Abdulrahman behaving suspiciously on May 31 2020.

He was arrested on an unrelated matter and was taken to custody.

Another custody search found him to be concealing suspected Class A drugs as well as a mobile phone.

The phone and drugs were later destroyed by Thames Valley Police.

He was charged on July 16 this year and remanded to face trial.

Inspector Peter Lawman, of the Neighbourhood Problem Solving Team, said: “Abdulrahman tried to bring a drug line into Slough, but failed thanks to the proactive efforts of Problem Solving Team officers.

“I am satisfied that he has been convicted and sentenced for his offending and this should serve as a message that if you are trying to deal drugs in Slough, our officers will be proactively looking for you in order to arrest you and bring you before the courts to face justice.

“Members of the public are extremely important in the fight to reduce the harmful impact of stopping the misery that drug dealers bring. Therefore, I would ask the public to keep telling us about suspected drug dealing and individuals they suspect might be carrying weapons.

“The more intelligence we get, the more effective we can be with our response.”