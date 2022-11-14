Pair accused of dressing up as Asda workers in supermarket burglary

03:38PM, Monday 14 November 2022
Thames Valley Police has arrested two men in connection with the burglary of £13,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacco from Slough’s Asda superstore.
The duo, aged 35 and 37, from Slough, are accused of entering the store in Telford Drive on November 5 wearing Asda uniform, before emptying the tobacco kiosk.
Police arrested the pair on Monday, November 7 and they have since been released on police bail until February 7.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A motorcyclist who died after losing control of his vehicle in a high-speed crash in Maidenhead was almost two times the drink-drive limit, an inquest has been told.
A body has been found by police in Windsor today (Monday) in the search for a missing man from Maidenhead.
The arrival of the Elizabeth line connection into central London is only a few weeks away - and the timetable has been released ahead of the route's expansion next month.