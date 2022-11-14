Pair accused of dressing up as Asda workers in supermarket burglary

Thames Valley Police has arrested two men in connection with the burglary of £13,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacco from Slough’s Asda superstore.

The duo, aged 35 and 37, from Slough, are accused of entering the store in Telford Drive on November 5 wearing Asda uniform, before emptying the tobacco kiosk.

Police arrested the pair on Monday, November 7 and they have since been released on police bail until February 7.