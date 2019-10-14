Flytipping closes country road in Iver

05:43PM, Monday 14 October 2019
Photo from TVP Chiltern&S.Bucks Twitter
A road has been closed in Iver after a pile of discarded waste was discovered there today (Monday).
TVP Chiltern and South Bucks tweeted to say that Love Green Lane will 'remain closed until the waste materials can be removed'.
Fly-tip on #LoveGreenLane #Iver. Road will remain closed until the waste materials can be removed #C6801 pic.twitter.com/vghOZDZpSu— TVP Chiltern&S.Bucks (@TVP_ChiltSBucks) October 14, 2019
