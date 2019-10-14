SITE INDEX

    • Flytipping closes country road in Iver

    Flytipping closes country road in Iver

    Photo from TVP Chiltern&S.Bucks Twitter

    A road has been closed in Iver after a pile of discarded waste was discovered there today (Monday).

    TVP Chiltern and South Bucks tweeted to say that Love Green Lane will 'remain closed until the waste materials can be removed'.

