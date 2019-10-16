Man dies after being hit by van in Iver Heath

A 31-year-old man has died after being hit by a van in Iver Heath last week.

The man was walking southbound in Uxbridge Road (A412) at about 9.55pm on Friday, October 11 when he was hit by a red box van.

He died of his injuries at St Mary’s Hospital in London and his next of kin has been informed.

The van driver was not injured.

Police have issued a witness appeal this morning.

Sergeant Matthew Cadmore, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Taplow, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died in this collision.

“We would like to speak to anyone who has information about this incident or anyone who saw what happened.

“We would especially like anyone in the area at the time to check any available dash-cam footage.

“If you have any information which could help with this investigation please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 quoting the reference 43190314013 or make a report online.”