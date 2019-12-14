Firefighters called to chip pan blaze in Iver

09:19AM, Saturday 14 December 2019
Firefighters were called to a chip pan fire in Iver last night (Friday).
Crews from Langley Fire Station attended the scene in Bathurst Walk at about 6.20pm.
One of the residents had carried the burning pan outside and had to be taken to hospital after suffering burns to the hands.
Crews also helped a person at the scene who was suffering from an anxiety attack.
The fire damage to the property was minimal.
