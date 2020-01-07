Community 'in shock' over death of promising boxer in Wexham

A boxing coach who helped train a promising fighter said the community is ‘in shock’ from his death.

Mohammed Aman Ashraq died on Saturday after being stabbed during an altercation in Benjamin Lane at about 7.55pm.

Tributes have poured in for the 18-year-old with one his former trainers, Zhoib Kayani, describing him as a ‘natural talent’.

Zhoib, co-founder of Wexham-based Kayani Camp, said: “This kid wasn’t someone who thought he was a bad boy, he was a very sweet, humble and shy lad.

“He was very mature, listened really well and was a bit of a natural talent.”

Mohammed, a former student at Wexham Secondary School, joined the gym three years ago and enrolled in weekly classes.

He earned the nickname ‘The Tank’ with Zhoib tipping him for a career in amateur boxing.

“He was never a guy you’d expect this to happen to and that’s why it was a huge shock to the community,” Zhoib added.

“Training this kid for three years and watching him grow into a man, it was so sad to hear the news.

“When you see how young he was it hurts so much because he had so much to live for.”

Zhoib’s brother, professional boxer Amar Kayani, is planning to pay tribute to the 18-year-old at his next bout.

Lawrence Smith, headteacher at Wexham Secondary School, added: “Mohammed was a student at Wexham until July 2019 and was well known and well liked by staff and students of many different year groups.

“He was a friendly, caring and personable young man who had great potential and his whole life ahead of him. He had a great sense of humour and we know he will be very much missed.

“We know his death and the manner of it, may affect our students and we have put support in place for both students and staff at this difficult time.”

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay towards the 18-year-old’s funeral and fund a well in a ‘less fortunate’ country.

Thames Valley Police is continuing its investigation into Mr Ashraq’s killing and today secured a warrant to further detain two 18-year-old men arrested in connection with his death.

A third 18-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of perverting the court of justice.